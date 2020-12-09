Awareness drive to herald India's mass COVID vaccine distribution

New Delhi: India plans a major vaccination drive against COVID-19 which struck the country nearly a year ago. The entire process might take one year or even more. For vaccine distribution, the authorities will emulate the modalities of conducting elections so that all the eligible people residing even at the lowest administrative unit, the village or municipal ward, are covered. The lessons from the Universal Immunization Programme could also come in handy.

India has short-listed six vaccines which are being tested on humans and three vaccines which are in the pre-clinical trial stage. Of these most require two shots and the one manufactured by Zydus Cadila requires three.

Awareness programmes are of utmost importance in India which is all set to enter the crucial phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution soon, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated.

He said the major challenge before the country is to create awareness among the people about the possible side effects that all vaccines may have and curbing the fake propaganda against the vaccine.

The existing health services will not get affected. There won't be any compromise on regulatory and scientific measures, the government has assured.

Distribution method



Up to 30 minutes time would be required for administering the vaccine to each person. This is also to monitor the side effects. Up to 100 persons will be vaccinated in each session at the vaccination centres.



Who will administer the vaccine?



At present 2.39 lakh midwives are engaged for the Universal Immunization Programme. Of these, 1.54 lakh will be deployed for COVID vaccination. More people would be made available by the respective state governments.



Vaccine storage



The country has 28,947 cold chain points for storing vaccines.



Allied equipment includes coolers, freezers, deep freezers, ice-lined refrigerators and cold storage trucks. They number 85, 634. More facilities will be provided by the states.

Six crore doses could be stored in the existing facilities and they are enough for the first 3 crore people who will be administered the vaccine.

Steps for effective coordination



Even though a three-tier system comprising state-, district- and block-level authorities will be put in place, it will function under the National Expert Committee constituted for vaccine administration.



The chief secretary will be the chairman of the state-level committee. The principal secretary (health department) will be the chairman of the working group and will oversee the control rooms.

Similar committees will be constituted at the district and block level. Collector and tahsildar will head the committees here.

Control rooms will function at all levels. The district-level committee will meet on December 12 and at the block level on December 15.

Other preparations



The process of vaccine distribution is being given the final touches. Additional storage of syringes and needles has begun. Training tools will be made available.



Covin software and application has been put in place for collecting all details about vaccines. It has the capability to monitor and evaluate the temperature variation in each vaccine storage centre.

Centre softens stand on nod



The central government has softened its earlier stand that COVID vaccines will not be approved without trials in India.



Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that there are laws to even exempt trials among humans and if required emergency permission will be granted. The health secretary’s reaction comes in the wake of vaccine companies approaching for permission without completing trials and conducting trials in India.

The pharma companies that have sought permission for emergency use in India are Pfizer which has started vaccine distribution in Britain; Serum Institute which is manufacturing Covishield developed by Oxford; and Bharat Biotech that is developing India's indigenous vaccine Covaxin.

Talks continue on vaccine price



The union health secretary also clarified that though talks have begun with companies over the COVID vaccine price in India, no decision has been taken yet.



The central government will procure vaccines from various companies. The centre will be distributing the vaccine to the states. "We expect the companies to make vaccines available to the government at an affordable price," he told Manorama.

Covishield maker has informed that it would be able to supply a certain amount of vaccines at Rs 225. Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala said two shots of another vaccine will be made available below Rs 1,000. The company aims to bring the vaccine to the open market by February or March.