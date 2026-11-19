Perhaps no other incidents in recent times have provoked as much public outrage in Kerala as the two horrific crashes involving luxury cars driven by young men, which claimed the lives of four ordinary citizens.

In the first incident, a Mini Cooper driven by the heavily intoxicated 19-year-old son of a successful entrepreneur rammed into a two-wheeler, killing three who worked at a craft shop. In the second, a Mercedes-Benz driven by the unlicensed 17-year-old son of a senior judge struck a scooter, killing a middle-aged street vendor.

The young man involved in the Mini Cooper crash reportedly remarked immediately after the accident: “My dad will take care of everything.” The judge’s minor son involved in the Mercedes-Benz crash, too, seemingly believed that his father’s position could grant him immunity from the law, making even a driving licence seem unnecessary. Both incidents have sparked widespread debate in Kerala about how wealthy and powerful parents raise their children and how much value they place on the lives of ordinary citizens.

Can such privileged youngsters simply be dismissed as products of poor parenting and spoiled upbringing? Not really. While securing justice for the deceased must remain the foremost priority, these two incidents also force Kerala society to confront the larger political questions they raise.

From subjects to citizens

One of the most significant political transformations in human history has been the transition from subjects to citizens.

Under monarchical and colonial systems, ordinary people were ‘subjects’ of rulers who often exercised power without constitutional constraints. Kings, members of royal families, and colonial officials enjoyed privileges that placed them beyond public scrutiny and, in many cases, above the law.

In those days, an ordinary person who suffered or died at the hands of the powerful could hardly hope to obtain justice.

Democracy fundamentally transformed the relationship between the state and its people. Under democratic rule, people are no longer merely ‘subjects’ of a ruler; they are ‘citizens’ endowed with rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution. The rule of law lies at the heart of this transformation: everyone, regardless of economic status, social position, or proximity to political power, is equal before the law and equally accountable under it.

Nowhere in the world is the transformation from subjects to citizens more discernible than in contemporary Europe. Several European kingdoms have evolved into modern democracies while officially retaining their monarchies. This seemingly paradoxical arrangement has been made possible, in part, by the royal families’ conscious efforts to step into the shoes of ordinary citizens, adapt to changing democratic expectations, and remain connected to the people, even while continuing to enjoy the privileges of royalty.

Take Norway, for example, where the King has traditionally enjoyed immunity from prosecution. Despite this constitutional privilege, Norwegian monarchs over the past century have increasingly sought to present themselves as ordinary people, mingling with the public and even travelling on metro trains.

The late King Harald V married a commoner in 1968, marking an important departure from royal tradition in Norway. His son, the current King Haakon VIII, also married a commoner who had a child from a previous relationship. The King accepted his stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, into the family, although he was never given a royal title.

In a strange turn of events, the King's 29-year-old stepson found himself in serious legal trouble, facing charges relating to narcotics and sexual offences. In June 2026, Marius Borg Høiby faced trial in Oslo District Court and was sentenced to four years in prison, just like any other citizen.

Equal rights

It is sheerly unfortunate that many young people in Keralam, despite having studied civics for years in school, do not realise that even those enjoying the greatest privileges globally, such as members of European royal families, have to abide by the same rules and restrictions as other citizens in a democratic society.

Both youngsters involved in the Kochi luxury car crashes seem to have grown up without learning that, in a democracy, no one is ‘inherently’ special. It is high time our school curriculum taught young people basic democratic norms and made them understand that privilege has its limits.

As numerous political science studies have shown, social reform movements, struggles by the underprivileged, and the expansion of public education, particularly among women, transformed Kerala from a feudal society into a working democracy where ordinary lives matter more than they do in much of the rest of India. The visits by the state Chief Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Home Minister to the victim’s home to express solidarity with the grieving family reflect this political culture.

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The ordinary people in Kerala are strongly conscious of their rights and possess a deeply rooted instinct to resist domination, whether it stems from wealth, lineage or official position. In her fight for justice for her father, Bhadrakeerthi R J, daughter of Jayabalakrishnan, the street vendor killed in the Mercedes-Benz crash involving a judge’s son, has emerged as the face of an ordinary citizen’s resistance to entrenched privilege.

“My father did not deserve such a death. I will fight until he gets justice,” declared Bhadrakeerthi, a product of Kerala’s public education system, who has drawn on the confidence and capabilities it nurtured to take her fight for justice through the courts and into the state and national media.

The latest addition to this struggle is the launch of a people’s campaign titled ‘Bhadrapaksham’, demanding a revamp of the existing Juvenile Justice Act and a reduction in the age of criminal responsibility from 18 to 15.

Justice must prevail

Traffic laws in India remain far from stringent, and we have already seen how a similar case involving a Kerala-cadre IAS officer unfolded. After the High Court refused to cancel the bail granted to the judge and his son, Bhadrakeerthi said she had lost faith in the judicial system, drawing considerable support on social media. Similarly, the decision to grant bail to the 19-year-old involved in the Mini Cooper crash, despite scientific evidence indicating alcohol consumption and a vehicle speed far exceeding the prescribed limit, has further shaken the faith of the common person in the judicial system.

Courts cannot, of course, allow emotions or public sentiment to dictate their verdicts. But for a great many ordinary citizens, the outcomes of the luxury car crash cases will be a litmus test of whether the law can rise above privilege. Judgments that uphold the rule of law in both cases are therefore essential – not merely to deliver justice, but to reaffirm a fundamental democratic principle: wealth and official positions may confer privileges, but never immunity from the law.