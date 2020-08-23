{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Weekend Reads: The 22-year-old blogger behind protests in Belarus, and more

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Weekend Reads: The 22-year-old blogger behind protests in Belarus, and more
Protesters flash victory signs in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. AP
SHARE

Here are ten must-read pieces this Sunday from around the world:

• NRKs have long been Kerala's economic pillar. With an unprecedented number now returning home in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a social flux is imminent, if not already underway, writes Nidheesh MK for the Mint

Weekend Reads: The 22-year-old blogger behind protests in Belarus, and more

• Shoaib Daniyal uncovers why the recent allegations about Facebook favouring the BJP are so significant for Indian politics in the Scroll.

Weekend Reads: The 22-year-old blogger behind protests in Belarus, and more
Kamala Harris

• While the infrastructure had been under construction for years, it is only in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic that digital platforms became a primary element of US election campaigns. Are these changes here to stay? Wired's Ricki Harris investigates.

Weekend Reads: The 22-year-old blogger behind protests in Belarus, and more

• With Uber and Amazon clipping at their heels on a terrain already made difficult by the ongoing COVID crisis, grocers are forced to change strategies on the fly. Anna Rahmanan paints the larger story in the BBC

• In Atlantic, Anne Applebaum's talks about how Stsiapan Sviatlou, a 22-year-old blogger, is showing his countrymen in Belarus how not to be afraid. 

Weekend Reads: The 22-year-old blogger behind protests in Belarus, and more

• If there is one country where the wearing of face masks in response to the coronavirus outbreak has caused no controversy whatsoever, it is Japan. Philip Patrick uncovers the Japanese obsession with face masks for The Spectator.

• Anthropologist and writer Meher Varma join illustrator and designer Pia Alize Hazarika to put together a tongue-in-cheek exploration of fashion magazines in India for Himal.

green-home-vertical-garden-04-c

• Can anxious minds find solace working with plants? A therapist and her husband, a garden designer, say yes. Rebecca Mead's article for The New Yorker has all the details for you.

• Adapted from Vikram Seth’s sprawling 1993 novel, A Suitable Boy has finally arrived on the small screen to dazzle us all and transport us back to a 50s' India. Here, its stars tell Vogue's Rebecca Watson what to expect in this sumptuous period drama.

Weekend Reads: The 22-year-old blogger behind protests in Belarus, and more
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller

• The Champions League final is a “Qlassico” between two Qatar-connected giants that brought in key pieces from Barç. Joshua Robinson writes for the Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement
MORE IN WORLD
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES