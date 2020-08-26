Former Indian shot putter charged with murder of wife, mother in US

New York: A former Asian Championships bronze medallist shot putter has allegedly admitted to murdering his wife and mother in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. American media reported that local police were responding to an emergency call in which the 62-year-old Iqbal Singh admitted to the two murders.



According to NBC, Iqbal called the Delaware County 911 centre around 9.45 am on Sunday and claimed that he had killed his wife and mother. When the police arrived at the caller's address on Rockwood Road in Newtown Township, Pennsylvania, they met Iqbal who had blood stains on his clothes. He reportedly told the officers that he committed the murders and the bodies were inside the house.



The police found the body of an elderly woman in a first floor bedroom and the body of a second woman in the second floor bedroom. The police also reportedly said that Iqbal himself was suffering from self-inflicted knife wounds. He was taken to the hospital and on Monday was charged with homicide and other related charges.



Singh had won bronze at the 1983 Asian Athletics Championships in Kuwait. It was the biggest achievement of his sporting career after which he moved to the US where he reportedly worked as a taxi driver.