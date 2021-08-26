Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Indian-origin official shot dead in South Africa for exposing PPE scam

Our Correspondent
Published: August 26, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Indian-origin official shot dead in South Africa for exposing PPE scam
Topic | World

Johannesburg: Babita Deokaran, a top official of Indian descent in South Africa's Health Department, has been shot dead here. The 53-year-old was reportedly behind the unearthing of a massive scam related to the purchase of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) used by healthcare personnel and COVID-19 patients.

South Africa had purchased large quantities of PPE kits last year, but it was alleged the people behind the purchase contract were involved in a fraud amounting to 330 million rand which is approximately over $20 million.

As a senior officer of the Department of Health in the Gauteng province, last year Babita had found malpractice related to its contract. She paid the price for being the whistle-blower.

She was the chief director of financial accounting to Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) when she noticed the scam.

Babita was fatally shot on Tuesday morning at a Johannesburg suburb while she was returning home in a car after taking her daughter to school.

Gauteng is one of the nine provinces of South Africa.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.