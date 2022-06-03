Malayalam
Man shoots 2 women, self outside Iowa church

PTI
Published: June 03, 2022 11:20 AM IST Updated: June 03, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Represnetational image: Joe Belanger/Shutterstock
Topic | World

Ames (US): A man shot two women to death and then apparently killed himself Thursday night outside a church in Ames, authorities said.

The man killed the two women outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, Story County Sheriff's Office Capt. Nicholas Lennie told the Des Moines Register. Investigators didn't know the ages of those killed, Lennie said.

The shooter appeared to have then shot himself but his death is still being investigated, Lennie said.

The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles (48.28 km) north of Des Moines.

The sheriff's office didn't identify those killed or give details about what led to the shooting. A news conference is planned in a few hours. 

The sheriff's office told KCCI-TV that they received multiple calls at 6:51 pm.  

