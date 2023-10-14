Israeli shelling in Lebanon kills one journalist, wounds six

A Reuters news videographer was killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon on Friday. "We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," a statement from Reuters said.

At least six other journalists were injured in the incident. An Associated Press photographer at the scene saw the body of the dead journalist and the wounded, some of whom were rushed to hospitals in ambulances. Images from the scene showed a charred car.

Qatar's Al-Jazeera TV, said two of its employees, Elie Brakhya and reporter Carmen Joukhadar, were among the wounded.

The shelling occurred during an exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border between Israeli troops and members of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing sporadic acts of violence since Saturday's attack by the militant Palestinian group Hamas on southern Israel.

Journalists from around the world have been coming to Lebanon out of concern that war might break out between Hezbollah and Israel.

Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live video signal. "We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues," Reuters said.