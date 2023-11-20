Yemen's Houthis seize ship in Red Sea, Netanyahu says no Israelis among owners or crew

Jerusalem: Israel said on Sunday that Yemen's Houthis had seized a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship in the southern Red Sea, describing the incident as an "Iranian act of terrorism" with consequences for international maritime security.

The Houthis said they had seized a ship in that area but described it as Israeli. "We are treating the ship's crew in accordance with Islamic principles and values," a spokesperson for the group said, making no reference to the Israeli account.

The Houthis, an ally of Tehran, have been launching long-range missile and drone salvoes at Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas militants fighting in the Gaza Strip. A spokesperson for Japan's Nippon Yusen, also known as NYK, confirmed that a car carrier it operates had been seized in the Red Sea, and that it was gathering further information. Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported there were 22 crew on board including Bulgarians and Filipinos but no Japanese nationals.

Last week, the Houthi leader said his forces would make further attacks on Israel and they could target Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The US was monitoring the situation, a defense official said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said a ship - which it did not name - had been seized.

There were no Israelis aboard and Israel was not involved in its ownership or operation, his office said. "This is another Iranian act of terrorism that represents an escalation in Iran's belligerence against the citizens of the free world, with concomitant international ramifications vis-a-vis the security of global shipping routes," his office said. Earlier on Sunday the Houthis said all ships owned or operated by Israeli companies, or carrying the Israeli flag, could be targeted.