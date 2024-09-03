Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

11 killed, 13 injured after bus crashes into students, parents in eastern China

AP via PTI
Published: September 03, 2024 11:39 AM IST Updated: September 03, 2024 05:15 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image. File photo: Shutterstock
Topic | World

Beijing: A bus crashed into a group of students and their parents at a school in eastern China early Tuesday, killing 11 people and injuring 13, police said. The students and parents were at the gate of a middle school in Tai'an City in the eastern province of Shandong just before 7.30 am, the Dongping County police department said in a posting on social media.

Six parents and five students were killed, it said. One of the injured was in serious condition, while the others were listed as stable, the department said. The driver was in police custody, and the incident was under investigation, it said.

The bus was specially customized for transporting students, it said, but did not say who was responsible for operating the bus. Many schools contract out such services to private companies or individuals. School safety, including overloaded school buses and poorly designed buildings, has long been a problem in China.

In 2017, a dozen people, including 11 kindergarten pupils, were killed when a school bus crashed and burst into flames in a tunnel in the eastern Chinese city of Weihai, also in Shandong province.

The driver, six Chinese children and five South Korean children were killed. It remains unclear whether the crash was deliberate or the result of unsafe driving.

China has cracked down heavily on transportation dangers, adding training and vehicle inspections. China also has suffered numerous cases in recent years of attacks on school children, often using knives or homemade explosives. The suspects were generally found to be bearing grudges and seeking revenge over personal matters or against society more generally.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE