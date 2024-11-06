Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, and appointed Israel Katz on Tuesday. Prime Minister Netanyahu cited significant gaps and a crisis of trust between the men in his announcement. The move has sparked protests across the country.

"In the midst of a war, more than ever, full trust is required between the Prime minister and defence minister", Netanyahu said, according to PTI. "Unfortunately, although there was such trust and very fruitful work, during the last months, this trust cracked between me and the defence minister," he added.

In the early days of the war, Israel's leadership presented a unified front as it responded to Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack. However, as the war dragged on and spread to Lebanon, key policy differences emerged. While Prime Minister Netanyahu has called for continued military pressure on Hamas, Gallant has taken a more pragmatic approach, saying that military force has created the necessary conditions for at least a temporary diplomatic deal that could bring home hostages held by the militant group.

Soon after the announcement, thousands of protesters gathered in central Tel Aviv within hours, blocking the city's main highway. The crowd, many holding blue and white Israeli flags and others blowing whistles and pounding drums, gathered around a small bonfire in the middle of the road.

About 1,000 others demonstrated outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Jerusalem. Protesters gathered and blocked roads in several other spots across the country.

The dismissal comes at a delicate time as the country is embroiled in wars on multiple fronts across the region.