New Delhi: Air India has suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv until May 6 following a missile strike near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday. The decision was made to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, the airline said.

Flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv, operated by a Boeing 787, was diverted mid-air to Abu Dhabi after the missile incident happened less than an hour before its scheduled landing, reported PTI. According to Flightradar24, the flight was over Jordanian airspace when rerouted.

"Air India flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv of 4 May 2025 was diverted to Abu Dhabi after an incident at Ben Gurion airport this morning. The flight has landed normally in Abu Dhabi and will soon return to Delhi," the airline said in a statement. The return leg of the flight from Tel Aviv to Delhi was cancelled.

Sources indicated that air traffic at Tel Aviv airport was temporarily halted after a missile launched from Yemen landed in the vicinity. In response, Air India promptly suspended its Israel operations for the next two days.

Passengers holding confirmed bookings between May 4 and 6 will be eligible for a one-time rescheduling waiver or a full refund, the airline added.