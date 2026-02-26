Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "more than a friend" as Israel honoured the Indian leader with the Speaker of the Knesset Medal, the highest honour of the Israeli Parliament.

Addressing the Knesset, Netanyahu praised Modi's leadership and thanked him for standing firmly with Israel following the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed and about 250 taken hostage. Modi was among the first global leaders to condemn the attacks.

"Prime ministers and heads of state come to the Knesset, and it is always an exciting moment. But my dear friend Narendra, I am especially moved by your visit," Netanyahu said. "You are a great friend of Israel and a great leader on the world stage. Narendra, you are more than a friend- you are a brother," he added, drawing standing ovations from lawmakers.

Recalling the widely shared image of the two leaders walking barefoot along the Mediterranean during Modi's 2017 visit, Netanyahu said, "We took off our shoes and waded into the ocean. We didn't walk on water, but we have done miracles," a reference to the much-discussed "bromance" between the leaders.

Netanyahu highlighted the rapid expansion of bilateral ties, noting that trade between India and Israel had doubled in recent years. The close personal rapport between the two leaders was evident in the Knesset, marked by warm embraces and prolonged applause.

In his address, Modi conveyed India's condolences to the Israeli people over the October 2023 attack and said India stood with Israel "with full conviction."

"Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism, with no double standards," Modi said. Both leaders referred to the security challenges faced by their countries, with Netanyahu saying India and Israel were confronting the threat of "radical Islam."

Modi was conferred the Speaker of the Knesset Medal in recognition of his 'exceptional contribution' to strengthening strategic ties between the two nations, becoming the first leader to receive the honour.

Notably, Modi has previously received top civilian honours from both Israel and Palestine. In 2018, he was awarded the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, the highest honour bestowed on foreign leaders.

This visit marks Modi's second trip to Israel in nine years. The two leaders are expected to hold talks on defence cooperation and artificial intelligence, at a time when Israel is looking to expand its military exports.

An Israeli government official said the visit would "pave the way for new partnerships and collaborations across many fields," adding that bilateral relations were poised for a significant upgrade.