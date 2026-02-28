Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced ‘major combat operations’ in Iran, hours after Israel began its pre-emptive attack on Iran.

Trump said that the move aims to defend Americans from the threats posed by the Iranian regime, calling it a terrorist regime later in his speech. He said that the regime's activities directly endanger the nation, its troops, its overseas bases and allies.

Trump said that despite the US's repeated efforts, Iran refused to make a deal, stating that it refused to renounce their nuclear ambitions. "It has always been the policy of the United States, in particular, my administration, that this terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Trump also gave those serving in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, armed forces and the police force the option of withdrawing from combat in exchange for complete immunity. He warned that the alternative would be to face certain death.

Addressing the people of Iran, Trump warned that it would be very dangerous outside. He asked people to stay sheltered and not leave their homes. "Bombs will be dropping everywhere," he said. However, Trump added that once the operation is complete, the people of Iran can take over their government, calling it their only chance to do so for generations.

"For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a president who is giving you what you want, so let’s see how you respond," Trump said.