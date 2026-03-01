Iran's state TV on Sunday confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian media also reported that his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter were killed in the US and Israeli strikes.

"After establishing contact with informed sources in the Supreme Leader's household, the news of the martyrdom of the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the Revolutionary Leader has unfortunately been confirmed," Iranian media reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had claimed on Saturday that Israel and the United States had killed Khamenei, and called on Iranians to "take to the streets and finish the job." There were many signs indicating Khamenei "is no longer", Netanyahu said.

He added that Khamenei's compound had been destroyed, and Revolutionary Guard commanders and senior nuclear officials had been destroyed. "This morning we destroyed the compound of the tyrant Khamenei," Netanyahu said in a video statement, adding that for more than 30 years, Khamenei had "dispatched terrorism across the world, made his own people miserable, and worked constantly and tirelessly on a program to annihilate the state of Israel.

"There are many signs that this tyrant is no longer. This morning we eliminated senior officials in the ayatollahs' regime, Revolutionary Guards commanders, senior figures in the nuclear programme - and we will continue. In the next few days, we will hit thousands more targets of the terror regime," Netanyahu said.