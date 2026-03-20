Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that US-Israeli strikes had killed their spokesman, Ali Mohammad Naini.

Naini "was martyred in the criminal cowardly terrorist attack by the American-Zionist side at dawn", the Guards said in a statement on their Sepah News website.

The Israeli military said it launched a wave of strikes on Tehran, following Iranian missile fire at Israel overnight.

A military statement said Israeli forces had "begun a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran."

On March 19, Iran’s Intelligence chief Esmail Khatib and security chief Ali Larijani were killed. Iran vowed to continue retaliatory strikes against Israel and US after its supreme chief Ali Khamenei and his family members were killed in the attack in Tehran on February 28. Several key figures of Iran’s military, security and administration were also assassinated in the strikes.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker and a veteran of the Revolutionary Guards, has emerged as the highest-profile political figure in the Islamic Republic after the killing of its leaders.

A pillar of the Iranian establishment for some three decades and one of the Islamic Republic's most prominent non-clerical figures, Ghalibaf, 64, now appears to be playing a key role spearheading the war effort.

Whereas the son and successor of slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, has not appeared in public and issued only three written statements, Ghalibaf has been posting regularly on X and giving multiple interviews.