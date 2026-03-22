US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, a dramatic escalation barely a day after he talked about "winding down" the war.

"If Iran doesn't fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one!" Trump said on social media.

The threat of Iranian attacks has kept most ships from getting through the strait, a narrow waterway that serves as the conduit for around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, threatening a global energy shock. Its near-closure sent European gas prices surging as much as 35% last week.

An Israeli soldier uses a torch to inspect the damage after Iranian missile barrages struck Dimona, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in southern Israel March 21, 2026. REUTERS/Ilan Assayag

The threat landed as the conflict entered dangerous new territory.

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Israeli officials said Iranian forces had for the first time fired long-range missiles, expanding the risk of attacks beyond the Middle East, even as an Iranian strike injured dozens of people not far from Israel's nuclear site.

Iran launched two 4,000 km (2,500 mile) range ballistic missiles at the US-British ‌military base Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir said. The Israeli military said it was the first time Iran had used long-range missiles since the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28.

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"These missiles are not intended to strike Israel. Their range reaches European capitals - Berlin, Paris, and Rome are all within direct threat range," Zamir said in a statement on Saturday.

A source at Britain's defence ministry said the attack had occurred before the government gave specific authorisation on Friday for the US to use British military bases to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites.

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More than 2,000 people have been killed during the war. In Israel, 15 people have been killed in Iranian strikes.

Late on Saturday, Iranian missiles hit the southern Israeli cities of Dimona and Arad, injuring dozens of people, including children, in separate strikes. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement early Sunday that they targeted "military installations" and security centres in southern Israel.

Israeli military spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a post on X that the country's air defences were functioning but did not intercept the strikes. "We will investigate the incident and learn from it," he said.

Israel's secretive nuclear reactor is about 13 km (8 miles) southeast of Dimona. Both cities lie near several military sites, including Nevatim Air Base, one of the country's largest. "This has been a very difficult evening in the battle for our future," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office following the strike on Arad.

"We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts," the statement said.

Trump sends mixed signals

Trump and his administration have sent mixed messages about US goals throughout the war, now in its fourth week, leaving US allies struggling to respond.

Saturday's ultimatum was the sharpest whiplash yet. Trump's rhetoric pivoted from a drawdown to an explicit 48-hour countdown to strike Iran's power infrastructure, even as US Marines and heavy landing craft continue heading to the region.

US voters appear increasingly concerned that the war could expand. Energy price shocks are fuelling inflation, hitting consumers and businesses hard, a major political liability for Trump as he seeks to justify the war to the public before the November elections in which control of Congress is at stake.

Trump had also accused NATO allies of cowardice over their reluctance to help open the strait. Some allies have said they will consider it, but most say they are reluctant to join a war that Trump started without consulting them.