The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the Vishu Bumper lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 2 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹12 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹1 crore, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh. The fourth prize is ₹5 lakh.

First Prize: ₹12 crore

VB 135452

In addition, the remaining five series carrying the same winning number will be awarded consolation prizes of ₹1 lakh each.

Second Prize: ₹1 crore

VA 616453, VB 327020, VC 348224, VD 252972, VE 649598, VG 367998

Third Prize: ₹10 lakh

VA 238,131, VD 575,123, VB 149,470, VE 363,410, VC 133,511, VG 480,536

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Fourth Prize: ₹5 lakh

VA 818,975, VD 123,033, VB 749,053, VE 448,421, VC 777,708, VG 823,578

Fifth Prize: ₹5,000 (30)

1729, 2840, 3989, 4742, 5790, 7185, 8480, 2053, 3065, 4122, 5294, 5995, 7785, 8520, 0891, 2548, 3333, 4644, 5328, 6522, 8261, 9566, 1678, 2659, 3658, 4670, 5730, 6597, 8344, 9793

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Sixth Prize: ₹2,000 (24)

0094, 0696, 2825, 3812, 6193, 7760, 0363, 0862, 2889, 4483, 6279, 8241, 0547, 1240, 3669, 4654, 6555, 8573, 0560, 2216, 3731, 4952, 7431, 8884

Seventh Prize: ₹1,000 (54)

1334, 2532, 3406, 4472, 5148, 6097, 7357, 8124, 8629, 9260, 0281, 1693, 2588, 3591, 4547, 5458, 6143, 7614, 8402, 8808, 9339, 0613, 1801, 2654, 4019, 4563, 5551, 6361, 7621, 8511, 8866, 9344, 0705, 1815, 2940, 4053, 4977, 5571, 6704, 7833, 8512, 8918, 9474, 1295, 2279, 3129, 4327, 5016, 5925, 7109, 7898, 8545, 9170, 9998

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Six series will win the second prize of ₹1 crore each, while the third prize of ₹10 lakh each and the fourth prize of ₹5 lakh each will also be awarded to six series, respectively. The Vishu Bumper also offers prizes worth ₹5,000, ₹2,000, ₹1,000, ₹500 and ₹300.

The BR 109 Vishu Bumper tickets are issued in six series, VA, VB, VC, VD, VE and VG, and are priced at ₹300 each.

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.