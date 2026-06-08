A vessel carrying 24 Indian sailors caught fire off the coast of Oman on Monday, prompting rescue and coordination efforts by Indian and Omani authorities. All crew members are safe, India's shipping ministry said.

The Madagascar-flagged vessel, Marivex, was not carrying any cargo at the time of the incident, according to Opesh Kumar Sharma, a director in the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

"All Indian seafarers are presently safe. We are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, our Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy and the Ministry of Defence to ensure their safety," Sharma told a press conference.

The fire was reported at around 1.30 pm local time. The cause of the incident was not immediately known, officials said.

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Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Oman said it was in touch with local authorities and monitoring the situation closely. "The Mission is seized of an incident involving a ship with Indian sailors onboard. We are in touch with the Omani authorities for their rescue and safety," the embassy said in a post on X.

(With Reuters inputs)