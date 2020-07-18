Watch Sanju Samson play cricket with priest

Indian cricketers have been mostly confined to their homes for the past four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kerala star Sanju V Samson took to Instagram to share an interesting video on Friday. Sanju was seen playing tennis-ball cricket with a priest.

“Special practice with a special bowler today !!! Father Rebeiro,proper left arm orthodox,” wrote Sanju.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was part of the Indian T20I team which blanked the Kiwis 5-0 in the New Zealand tour earlier this year. Sanju played in the last two matches, but fell cheaply on both occasions.

The Rajasthan Royals player is eyeing a good performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to stake claim for a place in the national squad. The IPL has been postponed due to the pandemic.