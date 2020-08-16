{{head.currentUpdate}}

Politicians, celebs flood social media to thank Dhoni, Raina

Dhoni retirement: Politicians, Bollywood celebs flood social media to thank 'Captain Cool'
M S Dhoni
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement didn't just trigger an outpouring of emotions in the cricketing world but also among athletes from Olympic sports and popular personalities from other walks of life.

From Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to India's double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emotional tributes came in for the enigmatic former skipper who announced his retirement with an Instagram post on Saturday.

On Saturday, following in the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor, Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket.

