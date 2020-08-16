Politicians, celebs flood social media to thank Dhoni, Raina

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement didn't just trigger an outpouring of emotions in the cricketing world but also among athletes from Olympic sports and popular personalities from other walks of life.
From Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to India's double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emotional tributes came in for the enigmatic former skipper who announced his retirement with an Instagram post on Saturday.
On Saturday, following in the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor, Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket.
Every sportsman has to end his journey one day.. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart.. All the best for the future brother @msdhoni #MSDhoni7 pic.twitter.com/n0Lofnsib0— Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) August 15, 2020
What an incredible journey brother @ImRaina Best wishes for your future..#Rainaretired pic.twitter.com/dgDb9lJYnu— Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) August 15, 2020
You are truly and inspiration for me and millions of people Mahi bhai.— sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 15, 2020
MAHI style of retairment 🙏🙏🙏
Happy retirement bhai #endofmahi #msd13 #msdhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/GaGFZLKGtZ
Thank you for all the wonderful memories @msdhoni.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 15, 2020
Your belief, confidence, courage and hard work will continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/5sXkmQUlym
You’ve been a friend and a guide on the field and off it. I’ve learnt so many valuable lessons by simply watching you be & I am glad I got to be a part of your professional journey. Congratulations on an illustrious career, Mahi Bhai, thank you for the memories. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/UaycpTq8LV— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 15, 2020
You’ve been a constant source of motivation & encouragement for young players everywhere and you will continue to be, even as you embark on this new journey. Congratulations on a great career, @ImRaina. All the very best for everything the future holds.— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 15, 2020
Well Played! @msdhoni— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 15, 2020
You took India’s name to the pinnacle of world cricket with your performance and leadership. Every Indian is proud of you.
My best wishes on your next innings.
A man who gave hope to every small-town cricketer looking to start their careers. He now calls time on his career as the only captain to win all 3 ICC tournaments and the greatest finisher ever. To choose Independence Day for his final goodbye speaks volumes about #MSDhoni. pic.twitter.com/UIHqpXItyy— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 15, 2020
Happy retirement to a man who never said no to challenges. Once chasing an improbable target on a tricky 4th day pitch, he even agreed to open with me vs TN. Always gave it his all on the field as a batsman, bowler & gun fielder. As we say in UP #Raina ka bhaukaal hi alag hai. pic.twitter.com/thRRboDNzr— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 15, 2020
Cricket will never be the same without you @msdhoni 🤗 Heartiest congratulations on an awesome and super successful career 🏆🏆🏆 #MSDhoni #CaptionCool pic.twitter.com/ReYE0yIP52— Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) August 15, 2020
Congratulations on a successful career @ImRaina wish you the best in your next innings 😊— Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) August 15, 2020
#MSDhoni is one of our finest cricketers, who has been a most successful captain of Indian cricket team. My best wishes to him as he announces retirement from international cricket.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 15, 2020
So sorry to hear that #msdhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb. https://t.co/Y4r8FBCO92— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2020
Will miss this smile in the blue jersey! Thank you #MSDhoni for all the memories. A leader like no other. pic.twitter.com/HOIIeyQjGp— Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) August 15, 2020
Nooooo !!!— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 15, 2020
You’ve always known the best ..
Thanks for the entertainment 🙏🏽🤗 #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/0Jwqb4hgaT
बहुत याराना लगता है ।।— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 15, 2020
It’s too much...
thank you for all the gentleness and the aggressive entertainment Suresh Raina bro 🤗🙏🏽#rainaretires #raina pic.twitter.com/Ycvq6Di6Xi
No retirement from our hearts ♥️ #MSDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/SMRA15L00L— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 15, 2020
I have had a long association with the game of Cricket and in appointing M S Dhoni as captain we were sure he would be one of India’s most successful captains.— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) August 15, 2020
His contribution to cricket is unique and inspiring, and his record exemplary. My good wishes will always be with him. pic.twitter.com/RoyKr4Lhv0
Heart broken 💔 End of an era!! Thank you for making us proud... For making us confident... For finishing it off with a swagger only you have!! I only wish you could have gone on forever on the field! All the best my friend 🤗 @msdhoni #legend #master #dignified— Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) August 15, 2020
Salute @msdhoni 👊 pic.twitter.com/X00efsQ7rP— Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) August 15, 2020
Always a pleasure to play against you @msdhoni You did it with style, flamboyance and above all else, calmness. Your own way. The Dhoni way. Congrats on all you achieved. https://t.co/K9zfx2VLmF— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) August 15, 2020
What can you say about a man like @msdhoni ...all we can say is Thank you for the cricket..thank you for making us proud..thank you for entertaining us with your every breath..there will never be another you..and u will always be our captain..we love you #dhoni.. pic.twitter.com/EpB1C2cPqx— 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath) August 15, 2020
India’s greatest wicket keeper-batsman retires from international cricket. Farewell champion, captain. Will miss seeing you in blues and whites! ❤️ #MSDhoni #dhoniretires— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 15, 2020
The prettiest inside-out shot will no longer be seen in the Indian blues. Farewell @ImRaina #SureshRaina retires.— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 15, 2020
They may not play for India from today, but they are still our very own CSK treasures. Always our Thala and Chinna Thala ! #MSDhoni #SureshRaina #WhistlePodu— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) August 15, 2020
