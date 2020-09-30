{{head.currentUpdate}}

IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh

Shreyas Iyer
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photo: BCCI/IPL
Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has been slapped with a fine of Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday.

Given that this was his first offence of the season, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offence.

Last week, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was found guilty of his team maintaining a slow-over rate against Kings XI Punjab and was also fined Rs 12 lakh.

Iyer suffered his first defeat of the season as Delhi lost to Sunrisers by 15 runs at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium.

Opener Jonny Bairstow's gritty fifty was complemented by a stellar bowling effort from spinner Rashid Khan as Sunrisers outplayed Delhi to open their account in IPL 2020.

Chasing 163 to maintain a clean slate, Delhi were slow off the blocks and struggled to force the pace for a major part of their innings. 

