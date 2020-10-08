IPL 2020: Bairstow, Warner put SRH on course for huge total

Dubai: A swashbuckling opening wicket stand by Jonny Bairstow and captain David Warner put Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on course for a huge total against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the IPL here on Thursday.

Warner, who opted to bat on winning the toss, and Jonny Bairstow have put on 130/0 in 12 overs.

The duo added 58 in the powerplay.

The left-handed Warner was batting on 46 while Bairstow was unbeaten on 74. Bairstow completed his half-century off just 28 balls.

SRH have won two out of five games, while KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the table with just a solitary win from five outings.

SRH made one change with left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed replacing Siddarth Kaul. KXIP made three changes as they brought in Simran Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in place of Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar and Sarfaraz Khan.



The teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab: K L Rahul (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Simran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

