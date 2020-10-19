{{head.currentUpdate}}

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Rajasthan Royals

The match against RR is the 200th IPL match of MS Dhoni. Photo: IPL/Twitter
Abu Dhabi: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

This is the 200th IPL match of M S Dhoni.

In the CSK playing XI, Josh Hazlehood replaced the injured Dwayne Bravo and Piyush Chawla came in for Karn Sharma in a leg-spinner for leg-spinner change.

RR made one change, bringing in Ankit Rajpoot in place of Jaydev Unadkat, who was hit for three sixes at a crucial juncture in his team's previous game.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (capt), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

