IPL 2020: Gayle powers Kings XI to 185/4

Abu Dhabi: A swashbuckling by Chris Gayle took Kings XI Punjab to 185/4 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Friday.

Jofra Archer provided Royals the early breakthrough as he dismissed Mandeep Singh for a duck in the opening over after Steve Smith opted to bowl.

However, Gayle made the most of an early reprieve to power Kings ahead. Riyan Parag dropped a tough catch off the bowling of Varun Aaron when Gayle was on nine.

Gayle and captain K L Rahul (46) added 120 off 82 balls. Rahul was dismissed by Ben Stokes.

Nicholas Pooran smashed a 10-ball 22 as Kings XI ended up with a challenging total.

Gayle hit six fours and eight sixes in from 63 balls.

The Universe Boss also went past 1,000 sixes in T20 fromat during the course of his knock.

Kings, who have won five games on the trot, are in fourth place with 12 points from as many matches. Royals are in seventh place with five wins from 12 matches. Royals need to win to keep their play-offs hopes alive.

Royals made a lone change, with pacer Aaron replacing Ankit Rajput. Kings XI have gone in with an unchanged eleven.