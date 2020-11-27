{{head.currentUpdate}}

Two protesters invade SCG holding ‘No $1B ADANI LOAN’ sign during Australia-India ODI

Making a statement
Australia's captain Aaron Finch, left,and teammate David Warner watch as a protester enters SCG. Photo: AFP
Friday marked the return of international cricket to Australia after a nine-month gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cricket Australia has allowed a limited number of spectators to watch the game at the ground. However, a couple of protesters barged into the ground and held ‘NO $1B ADANI LOAN’ sign during the first ODI between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket ground.

The security officials took them away after a while.

The security breach will be a headache for the organisers, especially in the time of the pandemic.

Adani coal mine had registered a victory against environmental activists in September. The group announced that the project had offered more than 1,500 jobs to people in the state of Queensland.

