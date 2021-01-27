KCA announces probables' list

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has announced a 27-member probables' list for the preparatory camp to be held at the Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad from January 30 to February 8.

Pacer Basil Thampi has opted out citing personal emergency. S Sreesanth has been included in the list.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India has not yet decided whether to conduct Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazrae Trophy one-day championship this season.



Probables: Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Anand Krishnan, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rohan Kunnumel, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Fanooz, S Sreesanth, M D Nidheesh, Vinoop Manoharan, Rohan Prem, K M Asif, Basil N, Akshay Chandran, Siomon Joseph, S Mithun, Vatsal Govind, Anand Joseph, Sreeroop, P K Mithun, Akshay K C, Arun M, Visweshar Suresh, Abhishek Mohan.

