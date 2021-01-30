Malayalam
SAT JAN 30, 2021 5:48 PM IST
Onmanorama
Sports

Bumrah does a Kumble | Video

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah. File photo: AFP
Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 30, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

As the Indian team is getting ready for the four-match Test series against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday posted a video of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah copying leg-spin legend Anil Kumble's bowling action.

“We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93's fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here’s presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler. Boom tries to emulate the legendary @anilkumble1074's bowling action and pretty much nails it!,” tweeted BCCI.

Bumrah, who missed the final Test of the Australian tour, is the favourite to share the new ball along with veteran pacer Ishant Sharma in the Test series against England which begins at Chennai on Friday.

