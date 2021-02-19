Malayalam
Another Leftist betrayal, says Tharoor about Greenfield Stadium row

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 19, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has lashed out at the LDF government after the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) lost the right to host the forthcoming India-South Africa women's series.

The KCA backed out of the series after the state government decided to conduct an army recruitment rally at the Greeenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, from February 26 to March 12.

“At first I blamed @KCAcricket for not fighting hard enough, & @ILFSGroup for allotting the grounds in disregard of cricket lovers in the state. I have now discovered documentary proof that the decision was wilfully taken by the anti-people StateGovt. It's another Leftist betrayal,” tweeted the Congress MP who is an avid cricket lover.

The five-match ODI series and three-match T20I series is  likely to be held in Bengaluru.

The KCA has a lease agreement with the IL&FS to use the Greenfield Stadium for cricketing activities for six months in a year.

The KCA has been maintaining the ground and the pitch. The latest development has put a question mark over the Greenfield Stadium as an international cricket venue.

