IPL 2021: Sanju Samson joins Rajasthan Royals camp

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has joined the squad in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2021. The star batsman reached Mumbai on Friday for the preparatory camp.

Sanju, who was handed the reins of the Japiur-based team in January, has recuperated from a knee injury which he suffered during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He had missed Kerala's quarterfinal loss to Karnataka in the one-day tournament.

The 26-year-old was dropped from the Indian white-ball squads for the England series.

The wicketkeeper-batsman will be keen to make a big impression in IPL 2021 and force his way back into the Indian team.

Royals' new additions South African Chris Morris and Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube too have joined the camp.

Royals open their campaign against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12. Royals play their first five games in Mumbai.

Royals are aiming to regain the title after their triumph in the inaugural IPL under Australian legend Shane Warne in 2008.