IPL 2021: Pant replaces injured Iyer as Delhi Capitals skipper

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant has been in red-hot from of late. File photo: AFP
Reuters
Published: March 30, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season after injuring his left shoulder during India's One-Day International (ODI) series with England, his franchise Delhi Capitals announced on Tuesday. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will captain the side in Iyer's absence, Capitals added.

Iyer sustained the injury while diving to stop a shot by England opener Jonny Bairstow in the first ODI and the Board of Control for Cricket in India said he had partially dislocated his shoulder.

"Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury," Capitals said in a statement.

"Rishabh Pant will lead the team in his absence.

"Shreyas will be missed immensely, and we can't wait to see him in DC colours once again. We wish him a speedy recovery."

Pant has seen his stock rise in recent months with match-winning knocks in Test series wins in Australia and against England at home before sealing his spot in the limited-overs side.

The 23-year-old middle order batsman also smashed 77 and 78 in the last two ODIs against England as India won the series 2-1 in Pune.

The IPL begins on April 9, with Capitals playing their first game the following day against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

