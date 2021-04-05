IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal tests positive for COVID-19

Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for COVID-19, it was confirmed by the franchise in a statement on Sunday.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore's left-handed batsman Devdutt Padikkal had tested positive on 22nd March, 2021. He has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru since then. He will be fit to join the RCB bio-bubble once his RT-PCR tests are negative," said a statement from RCB.



"RCB medical team is in touch with Devdutt ensuring his safety and well-being. Devdutt is feeling well and we can't wait to have him join the squad for the IPL season ahead," the statement added.



The left-hander was one of the finds for RCB last season and performed admirably. He scored 473 runs in 15 matches in the 2020 edition played in the UAE, averaging 31.53 and scoring five half-centuries.



He was in superb form in the recent Vijay Hazare one-day tournament, aggregating 737 runs at 147.4 (in seven matches) and was just behind Prithvi Shaw (827 runs in eight matches) in the list of run-getters.



Padikkal is likely to miss RCB's opening match against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

