IPL 2021: SRH restrict RCB to 149/8

SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the fall of a wicket. Photo: Twitter/IPL
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 14, 2021 07:13 PM IST Updated: April 14, 2021 09:39 PM IST
RCB won by 6 runs
SRH vs RCB

MA Chidambaram Stadium

RCB
(149/8) (20)
SRH
(143/9) (20)
Topic | Cricket

Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore managed only 149/8 against Sunrisers Hyderabad afer being asked to bat first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Wednesday.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 59 off 41 balls at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

The SRH bowlers produced a disciplined performance with leg-spinner Rashid Khan returning very impressive figures of 2/18 in his quota of four overs. Jason Holder picked up 3/30.

At the top of the order, RCB captain Virat Kohli made 33 off 29 ball before but his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal, returning to the team after recovering from COVID-19, got out for 11.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 149/8 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 59; Rashid Khan 2/18, Jason Holder 3/30).

