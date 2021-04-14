IPL 2021: SRH restrict RCB to 149/8

Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore managed only 149/8 against Sunrisers Hyderabad afer being asked to bat first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Wednesday.



Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 59 off 41 balls at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.



The SRH bowlers produced a disciplined performance with leg-spinner Rashid Khan returning very impressive figures of 2/18 in his quota of four overs. Jason Holder picked up 3/30.



At the top of the order, RCB captain Virat Kohli made 33 off 29 ball before but his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal, returning to the team after recovering from COVID-19, got out for 11.



Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 149/8 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 59; Rashid Khan 2/18, Jason Holder 3/30).