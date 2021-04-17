Malayalam
Sports

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians elect to bat against SRH

SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad. File photo: Twitter/IPL
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 17, 2021 07:14 PM IST
LIVE
MI elected to bat
MI vs SRH

MA Chidambaram Stadium

MI
(150/5) (20)
SRH
(42/0) (4)
Topic | Cricket

Chennai: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat agaisnt Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL here on Saturday.

Mumbai have scored one win from two matches, while SRH have lost both their games this season.

Pacer Adam Milne is making his debut for Mumbai. SRH made four changes to the team which lost to Royal Challenegrs Bangalore. 

The teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

