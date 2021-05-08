Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

MS Dhoni buys black stallion | Video

Chetak
Dhoni's black stallion Chetak. Photo: Instagram
IANS
Published: May 08, 2021 08:31 AM IST Updated: May 08, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Topic | Cricket

Ranchi: Former Indian skipper M S Dhoni, whose love for big dogs is well known, added to his list of pets when he bought a black stallion soon after arriving at his seven-acre farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper flew in from Delhi where he was leading his franchise before IPL 2021 was postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

Dhoni's wife, Sakshi posted a video of the horse on her Instagram account and captioned it, "Welcome home Chetak! A true gentleman! Happily accepted in our pack!"

RELATED ARTICLES

Dhoni already has a Belgian Malinois, a white husky and a German Shepherd.

Dhoni is the second Indian cricketer after CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja to keep a horse as pet.

Soon after reaching home from Delhi, all-rounder Jadeja too had posted pictures of his three horses on Twitter, captioning it "Back to the place where I feel safe."

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.