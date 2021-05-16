Former Saurashtra player Rajendrasinh Jadeja dies of COVID-19

Rajkot: Former Saurashtra player and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) match referee Rajendrasinh Jadeja has died due to COVID-19, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said on Sunday.



Jadeja was 66 years old.



"Everyone at SCA are deeply saddened on the untimely demise of Rajendrasinh Jadeja, one of the most remarkable yesteryear cricketers of Saurashtra. He left for heavenly abode today early morning fighting a hard battle against COVID-19," the SCA said in a statement.



Jadeja was an all-rounder. He played 50 first-class matches and 11 List A games, taking 134 and 14 wickets respectively in a 12-year period between 1975 and 1987.



He scored 1,536 runs in first-class matches and 104 runs in List A cricket.



Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri, who has played office and zonal cricket with Jadeja, expressed his condolences. The two played for Mumbai office side Nirlons, for which even Sunil Gavaskar played Times Shield.



"Really sad to lose a colleague from Nirlons Mumbai and West Zone and a friend for many years, Raju Jadeja due to COVID complications. A gentleman to the core. May his soul rest in peace," Shastri tweeted.



Jadeja served as the BCCI's official referee in 53 first-class matches, 18 List A games and 34 T20s.



He also served as selector, coach and team manager of SCA.



Former BCCI and SCA secretary Niranjan Shah said, "Rajendrasinh Jadeja was the man with quality, style, ethics and great cricketing capabilities. His dedication and contribution to cricket shall be remembered forever."



SCA president Jaydev Shah, too, condoled his demise, saying, "it is an immense loss to the world of cricket. Rajendra sir was one of the finest men I have met. I was fortunate to play many matches having him as our head coach, manager and mentor."