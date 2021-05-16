Malayalam
Sports

I wake up each day stronger than before: Natarajan

T Natarajan
T Natarajan is on the road to recovery. Photo: Instagram
IANS
Published: May 16, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Fast bowler T Natarajan said that he is recovering from his knee surgery that had ruled him out of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Natarajan posted a video of him working out at home on his Instagram handle. "I wake up each day stronger than before !! #Rehab #Progress," he wrote in his caption.


Natarajan, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2021 IPL, played two matches in the tournament before withdrawing. He was replaced by left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed.

The Tamil Nadu pacer, who arrived to a grand welcome in his village from Australia after he played a key role in helping India win the series-clinching fourth and final Gabba Test, had picked two wickets in the first two IPL matches this season.

He conceded 8.62 runs per over.

