Bangladesh go top of ICC World Cup Super League

Dhaka: Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 103 runs via D/L method in the second One-day International (ODI) to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series to record their maiden ODI series win against the Island nation.

The win also fired Bangladesh to the top of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

The third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on Friday.



Mushfiqur Rahim was in cracking form for the hosts, slamming a 127-ball 125 to get his team to 246 in 48.1 overs on a tricky wicket after Bangladesh elected to bat.



The Bangladesh bowlers then came back firing on all cylinders, reducing the visitors to 141/9 in a rain-curtailed 40-over second innings to win the match by 103 runs.



Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets apiece, while Shakib Al Hasan added two more to his haul to go level with Mashrafe Mortaza's 269 at the top of Bangladesh's ODI wicket-takers' list.

Australia and England are now the only two sides against whom Bangladesh have not won an ODI series.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 246 in 48.1 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 125, Mahmudullah 41; Dushmantha Chameera 3/44) bt Sri Lanka 141/9 in 40 overs (Mustafizur Rahman 3/16, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3/28). (Bangladesh won by 103 runs via D/L method)

