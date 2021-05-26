Decision on remainder of IPL 2021 on Saturday

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will take a decision on holding remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 matches at special general meeting on Saturday, in which entire domestic cricket schedule for 2021-22 will be discussed.



"As of now, nothing has been finalised (regarding IPL)," a top BCCI office-bearer told IANS.



The franchises too haven't got any intimation though they have been told that they will get to know only after Saturday.



"There is nothing concrete yet. But we are aware that the Board is likely decide the matter on May 29 and may convey to us after that," a franchise official told IANS.



There are 31 matches remaining in IPL 2021 which was postponed, after completion of 29 matches, due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-secure environment.



Although there has been no official intimation from the BCCI, the UAE, where IPL 2020 edition was also held, appears to be the most likely venue to hold the remainder of the IPL.



The window being discussed is the month-long gap between the end of India's Test series in England on September 14 and start of the T20 World Cup in mid-October. The T20 World Cup could also be held in the UAE in the wake of rise of COVID-19 cases in India.



Jay Shah, secretary of BCCI, had earlier issued a note to state associations, calling them for a special general meeting.



The 2020-21 domestic season, held in India, could only witness limited overs tournaments -- Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s and Vijay Hazare one-dayers.