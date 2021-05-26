Rahim's ton overshadowed by questionable on-field behaviour

Dhaka: Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 125 off 127 balls that helped his team win the second One-Day International (ODI) and series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, saw his century get overshadowed by questionable behaviour on the field.

Rahim, a former skipper, asked spinner Mehidy Hasan to obstruct Sri Lanka No. 3 batsman Pathum Nissanka during running between the wickets.

"When he is running, come in front of him," Rahim was heard telling Hasan on stump mic.

Bangladesh won the match by 103 runs through D/L method. Sri Lanka made 141/9 in 40 overs in response to Bangladesh's 246 all out in 48.1 overs.