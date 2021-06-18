Malayalam
WTC final: rain washes out first day

Reuters
Published: June 18, 2021 02:42 PM IST Updated: June 18, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Rain delay
Rain played spoilsport on the opening day at Southampton. Photo: Twitter/BCCI
Cricket

Southampton: Rain and a soggy outfield washed out the opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl on Friday.

It started raining in Southampton on Thursday afternoon and Friday's coin toss could not take place because of the drizzle which ensured the square remained under cover.

The organisers have allocated a reserve day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the match.The one-off match marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of the inaugural WTC, launched in 2019 to create a pinnacle event for Test cricket.

India went with both their spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin while veteran Ishant Sharma was picked as the third seamer ahead of Mohammed Siraj in their five-man attack.

New Zealand, currently the top-ranked Test team, were yet to reveal their playing XI. 

