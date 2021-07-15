Sanju Samson smashes Bhuvi, Saini in practice session | Video

Ahead of the One-Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson shared a video of him looking in great touch in a practice session.

The 26-year-old Kerala star gives a glimpse of his range of strokes in the video shared on his Facebook page. Sanju is seen smashing the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, lively Navdeep Saini, rookie left-armer Chetan Sakariya and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy to all parts of the ground in the clip.

Start at

Sanju is all set to make his ODI debut against the Lankans in Colombo on Sunday. He's played seven T20Is so far.

Ishan Kishan is the second wicketkeeper-batsman in the Indian squad captained by Shikhar Dhawan and coached by Rahul Dravid.

The three-match ODI series is followed by a three-match T20I series.

Sanju, who was dropped from the Indian T20I squad after the Australian tour, is hoping to make a big impression on Lanka tour. The Twenty20 World Cup is slated to be held in the UAE and Oman later this year.