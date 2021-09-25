Sharjah: Punjab Kings came up with a brilliant bowling display to defend 125 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and keep their playoff hopes alive with a five-run win in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Jason Holder's unebaten 47 off 29 balls went in vain as SRH ened up on 120/7. Leggie Ravi Bishnoi picked up 3/24, while Mohammed Shami claimed 2/14.

Sent in to bat, Punjab Kings batsmen struggled to get going on a slow wicket and failed to stitch any big partnership, the highest being the 30-run stand between Chris Gayle and Aiden Markram, who top-scored with a 32-ball 27, for the third wicket.



Captain K L Rahul had scored 49 in the previous match but got dismissed early this time as he fell to Holder's first ball for a run-a-ball 21 in the fifth over.



The other opener Mayank Agarwal (5), who had scored 67 against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, was out four balls later as he sliced a Holder delivery to Kane Williamson at mid off.



Punjab Kings were 29/2 after Power Play and could have been three wickets down the next over but David Warner dropped Markram off Khaleel Ahmed.



Kings were 55 for 2 at halfway mark.



Chris Gayle shunned playing his trademark big-hitting shots but got dimissed for 14 off 17 balls off the bowling of Rashid Khan.



Nicholas Pooran (8) followed his senior West Indian colleague to the dressing room the next over, while Markram's promising innings ended in the 15th over while looking for big shots to accelerate the innings.



Deepak Hooda (13) hit some lusty blows before substitute fielder J Suchith plucked the ball out of thin air in an outstanding fielding effort to dismiss the batsman.



Punjab Kings took 14 runs from the final over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.



Harpreet Brar remained not out on 18 from as many balls.

