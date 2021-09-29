IPL 2021: RCB beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Chasing 150, RCB rode on a 69-run third-wicket partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Srikar Bharat to reach 153 for 3 in 17.1 overs.

Maxwell top-scored for RCB with an unbeaten 50 off 30 balls, while Bharat contributed 44 off 35 deliveries.

For RR, Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets for 20 runs.

Earlier, sent in to bat, RR scored 149 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore run out during match 43 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Photo: PTI/Sportzpics

Evin Lewis top-scored with a 37-ball 58 while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 31.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the RCB bowlers with figures of 3/34.

Mustafizur Rahman of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 43 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Photo: PTI/Sportzpics

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 149 for 9 in 20 overs (Evin Lewis 58, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31; Harshal Patel 3/34, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/18, Shahbaz Ahmed 2/10).

Royal Chellengers Bangalore: 153 for 3 in 17.1 overs (Glenn Maxwell 50 not out, Srikar Bharat 44; Mustafizur Rahman 2/20).