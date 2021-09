IPL 2021: Chennai win toss, opt to bowl against Sunrisers

Sharjah: Dwayne Bravo has been recalled as Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni said that he was hoping his side would get the best out of a surface that has a tendency to "slow down a bit".

Jason Roy will open for Sunrisers as Kane Williamson would be eager to put a fighting total on board.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

