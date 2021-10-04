IPL 2021: What KKR, MI, RR & PBKS need to do to seal final playoffs spot

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2021. But the fight for the fourth and final spot has intensified after 49 matches in the season.



The Virat Kohli-led RCB on Sunday became the third side to qualify for the playoffs -- with 16 points in 12 matches -- after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS). No other team can reach the 16-point mark while CSK and DC are jostling for the top spot after having sealed 18 points from 12 games each.



Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are currently the front-runners in the race for the final spot. The two-time champions pulled away from the mid-table clutter with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai on Sunday.



They have 12 points from 13 matches and they have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.294. They are the only team to have a positive NRR among the four teams that are still in contention for the playoffs spot.



Here we take a look at the final-spot scenario.

KKR - 4th position with 12 points



Their final league match is against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday. If KKR win this match by a good margin, it will be the end of the road for the other three teams.



PBKS - 5th position with 10 points

Their final league match is against CSK on Thursday. The latest defeat to RCB has dented PBKS' chances of reaching the playoffs. PBKS can't get to 14 points. What the KL Rahul-led side can do is beat CSK by a big margin and hope KKR lose their next match to RR, and Mumbai Indians (MI) beat RR on Tuesday. But then RR and MI also have to lose their other match by a big margin. So, right now, the tournament is almost over for PBKS.



RR - 6th position with 10 points



Their upcoming matches are against MI on Tuesday and KKR on Thursday. They will have to win both the matches to enter the play-offs.



MI - 7th position with 10 points



Their upcoming matches are against RR on Tuesday and SRH on Friday. Their net run rate of -0.453 is the worst among the four teams. They will have to win both the matches by a huge margin. And if KKR win their next match, MI's chances of reaching the playoffs take a big hit.