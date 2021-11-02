T20 World Cup: South Africa elect to bowl against Bangladesh

Abu Dhabi: South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in a Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

South Africa have gone unchanged while Bangladesh have replaced injured all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan with Shamim Hossain and brought in Nasum Ahmed in place of Mustafizur Rahman.

South Africa are in second spot with four points from three matches, while Bangladesh are out of the semifinal race having lost all three of their games in Group 1.

The teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.



Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.