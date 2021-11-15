Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Kerala meet Himachal Pradesh in pre-quarterfinals

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 15, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Kerala
Kerala team members and support staff. Photo: By Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Kerala will take on Himachal Pradesh in the pre-quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships here on Tuesday.

 

Kerala pipped Madhya Pradesh on head-to-head record to finish second in Elite Group D and make the knockout phase.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

Himachal came second in Elite Group C behind Rajasthan.

 

Kerala captain Sanju Samson has been in fine form in the tournament. The right-hander has scored 175 runs from five matches, including two fifties at an average of 87.50. Sanju will be hoping to continue his merry run as he eyes a return to the Indian white-ball team. The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was overlooked for the T20I series against New Zealand which begins in Jaipur on Wednesday.

 

Maharashtra meet Vidarbha in the first pre-quarterfinal on Tuesday (8.30 am). The Kerala-Himachal tie is slated for a 12 pm start, while Karnataka and Saurashtra lock horns at 1 pm.

 

The quarterfinals will be held on Thursday. Group toppers Gujarat clash with Hyderabad, while Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Bengal await their quarterfinal opponents. 

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.