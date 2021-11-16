Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sanju, Azharuddeen power Kerala into quarterfinals

New Delhi: Kerala scored an emphatic eight-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh to enter the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships here on Tuesday.

Chasing a modet target of 146, openers Rohan Kunnummal (22) and Mohammed Azharuddeen added 34. Azharuddeen (60) and captain Sanju Samson (52 not out) were involved in a 98-run stand for the second wicket off 81 balls.

Azharuddeen hit four fours and two sixes off 57 balls, while Sanju smashed six fours and one six off 39 deliveries. Sachin Baby (10 not out) hit the winning shot with three balls to spare.

Kerala will meet Tamil Nadu on Thursday for a place in the semifinals.

Earlier, Kerala restricted Himachal Pradesh to 145/6.

Manukrishnan trapped Ankush Bains in front of the wicket for a duck in the opening over after Sanju opted to bowl.

Opener Raghav Dhawan and Prasanth Chopra added 45 for the second wicket. Chopra, who made 36 off 32 balls, was castled by M S Akhil.

Raghav held the innings together with a fine 65 off 52 balls before falling to Basil Thampi. He hit five fours and two sixes.

Manukrishnan, who picked up a wicket while giving away only four runs off three overs, was the pick of the bowlers, while leggie S Midhun claimed 2/26 off three overs.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 145/6 in 20 overs (Raghav Dhawan 65, Prasanth Chopra 36; S Midhun 2/26) lost to Kerala 147/2 in 19.3 in overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson 52 not out).