We look to strengthen our roots with an eye on IPL trophy: Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday retained two Indian and one overseas player in the form of their influential skipper Sanju Samson, uncapped fearless young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, along with England's talismanic star Jos Buttler ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022 auction.

Having appointed Sanju as their leader before the 2021 season, the Royals have chosen the mercurial batter as the first retained player for Rs 14 crore.

The right-handed batter has amassed 3,068 runs in 121 IPL matches with a strike rate of 134.20 since making his debut with the Royals back in 2013, spending seven seasons with the franchise.



"Having started my IPL journey with the Royals, and now leading this franchise is a huge honour for me as we look to further strengthen our roots with an eye on the IPL trophy yet again with both -- familiar and fresh faces -- but strong hearts," stated Sanju.

Buttler was retained for Rs 10 crore, while Jasiwal was richer by Rs 4 crore.