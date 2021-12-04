Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

India curtail tour of South Africa

PTI
Published: December 04, 2021 01:44 PM IST
BCCI
BCCI logo. File photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

Kolkata: The Indian cricket team's tour of South Africa will go ahead with some changes to the schedule which will not feature T20 Internationals as planned earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday, ending the speculation surrounding the series after a new COVID-19 variant triggered anxiety.

India are now scheduled to play three Tests and as many ODIs during the tour, which will start with the first Test in Johannesburg on December 17. The team was also supposed to play four T20 Internationals which will be rescheduled.

Shah's statement came as the BCCI officials met for the Board's Annual General Meeting here.

"BCCI has confirmed (to the ) CSA that (the) Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah said in a statement.

South Africa's discovery of the Omicron variant has caused much trepidation as cases have soared in the country. 

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.